10 Things to Know for Wednesday

1. TRUMP'S PICK FOR ATTORNEY GENERAL PUSHES BACK AT CRITICS
At his confirmation hearing, Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions fervently rejects accusations of past racist comments as "damnably false."
2. UNREPENTANT DYLANN ROOF SENTENCED TO DEATH
The decision caps a trial in which the 22-year-old white supremacist did not show any remorse for fatally shooting nine black church members at a Bible study in Charleston, South Carolina.
3. FOR OBAMA, ONE LAST TIME TO TALK TO NATION
In his parting message, the president is declaring his continued faith in the ability of all Americans to bring about powerful national change.
4. FBI CHIEF MUM ON POSSIBLE TRUMP PROBE
Testifying before the Senate, Director James Comey refuses to say if the FBI is investigating whether there were ties between Russia and Trump's presidential campaign.
5. WHAT'S ALARMING CHILD HEALTH EXPERTS
Donald Trump revives long debunked attempts to link vaccines to autism, meeting with a vocal skeptic to discuss chairing a commission on vaccination safety.
6. TWO LARGE BOMBS ROCK KABUL
The explosions kill at least 38 people and wound dozens of others in the deadliest Taliban violence in the Afghan capital in months.
7. HOW VOLKSWAGEN HOPES TO PUT EMISSIONS DEBACLE IN REAR-VIEW
The German automaker says it is in "advanced talks" with U.S. authorities over a proposed $4.3 billion settlement in the scandal.
8. MEDICAL DEVICES COULD BE COMPROMISED BY FLAW
The Homeland Security Department warns about a cybersecurity flaw that could allow hackers to remotely take control of a person's defibrillator or pacemaker.
9. REPORT: FOX SETTLED HARASSMENT CLAIM AGAINST BILL O'REILLY
A former Fox News reportedly was paid a sum in the high six figures in exchange for her silence and agreement not to sue, The New York Times says.
10. WHY REPEAT NATIONAL CROWN MIGHT BE TOO MUCH TO EXPECT AT CLEMSON
Most observers expect the Tigers to need a year or two to reload — they're losing a handful of offensive and defensive stars.
