Lawmaker reaches plea deal as sex-assault trial set to start

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to sentencing hearing Pause

2:55 Fort Worth city leaders address public concern over arrest video

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

1:17 Rock Hill Police determine 2 suspicious packages at post office contain car seats

0:25 Giant sequoia famous for 'drive-thru' hole in trunk topples in California storm

2:45 Trump pick Jeff Sessions defends record during confirmation hearing

1:12 Go nuts! Fans in Clemson celebrate as Tigers win national championship

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:07 Rock Hill man, 18, admits to shooting and torturing puppy in York courtroom; gets probation