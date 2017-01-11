Latest: Small tornado touches down during California storm

Elizabeth Hamilton, a Resident of Sycamore Court Apartments, keeps an eye on floodwaters as she and another resident ask others if they need a lift out of the floodwaters in Guerneville, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. About 2,000 people in a rural California community near Sacramento were asked to leave their homes Tuesday as a river swollen by days of heavy rain threatened to flood, while north of San Francisco thousands more were urged to seek higher ground.
The Press Democrat via AP
Kent Porter
Water from the Sacramento River flows through one of the gates of the Sacramento Weir, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in West Sacramento, Calif. State officials opened the Sacramento Weir gates for the first time in more than a decade as stormy weather continues to lash Northern California and Nevada.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
Water from the Sacramento River flows through some of the gates of the Sacramento Weir, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in West Sacramento, Calif. State officials opened the Sacramento Weir gates for the first time in more than a decade as stormy weather continues to lash Northern California and Nevada.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
A worker from the Department of Water Resources opens one of the flood gates of the Sacramento Weir, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in West Sacramento, Calif. State officials opened the Sacramento Weir gates for the first time in more than a decade as stormy weather continues to lash Northern California and Nevada.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
Pedestrians walk with umbrellas as they cross an intersection in San Francisco, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Days of back-to-back storms have brought the heaviest rain in a decade to parts of Northern California and Nevada, flooding homes, roads and vineyards.
Jeff Chiu
AP Photo
Flooding surrounds an arcade and miniature golf course Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Guerneville, Calif. The latest in an onslaught of winter storms comes with blizzard warnings for the Sierra Nevada and a new round of flooding for Northern California river towns where thousands of people remained under evacuation advisory Tuesday.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
A car is submerged as the Russian River floods Johnson's Beach, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Guerneville, Calif. The latest in an onslaught of winter storms comes with blizzard warnings for the Sierra Nevada and a new round of flooding for Northern California river towns where thousands of people remained under evacuation advisory Tuesday.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
A vineyard is flooded in the Russian River Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Windsor, Calif. The latest in an onslaught of winter storms comes with blizzard warnings for the Sierra Nevada and a new round of flooding for Northern California river towns where thousands of people remained under evacuation advisory Tuesday.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
City crews clear tree branches and debris from the Truckee River in downtown Reno, Nev., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, after flooding sent water over the banks and caused to close all downtown bridges the day before.
Scott Sonner
AP Photo
A man stops to take a picture of the Russian River as it floods Johnson's Beach Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Guerneville, Calif. The latest in an onslaught of winter storms comes with blizzard warnings for the Sierra Nevada and a new round of flooding for Northern California river towns where thousands of people remained under evacuation advisory Tuesday.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
A vineyard at Korbel Champagne Cellars is flooded Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Guerneville, Calif. The latest in an onslaught of winter storms comes with blizzard warnings for the Sierra Nevada and a new round of flooding for Northern California river towns where thousands of people remained under evacuation advisory Tuesday.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
A pair of ducks make their way along a flooded road Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Monte Rio, Calif. The latest in an onslaught of winter storms comes with blizzard warnings for the Sierra Nevada and a new round of flooding for Northern California river towns where thousands of people remained under evacuation advisory Tuesday.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
