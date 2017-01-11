Trump will nominate a Supreme Court justice soon, but will it be soon enough?

1:44 TRAILER: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Pause

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

2:51 Gov. Nikki Haley on challenges, pain and resilience in South Carolina

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:07 Rock Hill man, 18, admits to shooting and torturing puppy in York courtroom; gets probation

1:21 Frozen in Fort Mill and loving it

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

1:42 How USC land purchases affect Columbia community outside university

4:35 Family of Emmanuel AME shooting victim speaks