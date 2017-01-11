Idaho lawmaker would charge women who have abortions with murder

When Moscow Sen. Dan Foreman ran for the Idaho Legislature last year, he insisted he wouldn’t play it safe in Boise, become best buddies with the lobbyists or turn into a full-time politician.
The 63-year-old retired Air Force officer and retired Moscow police officer said his only concern would be “doing the right thing.”
“I don’t care what people think of me,” he said Tuesday.
Foreman’s views will be on full display when he begins introducing legislation in the coming weeks. The “most controversial” measure, the freshman Republican said, would classify abortion as first-degree murder — for the mother, as well as the doctor who performs the operation — except in cases where the mother’s life is endangered.
“I don’t want to tell a woman what to do with her body, and neither should the government,” Foreman said. “But using that same logic, how can a woman tell her unborn child it has to die? Who represents the child?”
A Coeur d’Alene-based grass-roots group, Abolish Abortion Idaho, is circulating a ballot initiative that would charge mothers and abortion doctors with murder, except in cases of rape, incest or when the mother’s health is in danger. However, Foreman said he isn’t carrying any of his bills at the behest of another organization.
“I’m tired of babies dying,” he said.
Other states have previously sought to charge abortion physicians with murder, but Foreman thinks this would be the first effort — at least since the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling — to charge the mother as well.
“It would be groundbreaking,” he said. “I believe my position is supported by the Idaho Constitution and U.S. Constitution. In fact, I believe it’s mandated. Roe v. Wade was wrong.”
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said freshmen legislators “often come in thinking they have a mandate for their personal agendas.”
Separating personal views from what constituents want “is something we all struggle with,” she said. “We also have to remember that we create laws for the entire state, not just our region.”
Comments