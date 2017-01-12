Church members join relatives in grief, anger at gunman

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting Pause

1:43 Long-time Chester County 'visionary' and Cyclones fan laid to rest

1:17 Rock Hill Police determine 2 suspicious packages at post office contain car seats

1:21 Frozen in Fort Mill and loving it

0:48 The top baby names of 2016

2:51 Gov. Nikki Haley on challenges, pain and resilience in South Carolina

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

3:36 A timeline of the Charlotte police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

3:32 Osiris-Rex: Chasing Asteroid Bennu