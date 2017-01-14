'It's just wrong': 2 weeks of light duty costs firefighter for the rest of her life

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you Pause

2:19 Rock Hill mom said legalizing marijuana would give her 'hope'

1:28 The Buzz TV brings regional award to Fort Mill High School

1:19 VIDEO: New Clover football coach Brian Lane knows he's in the right place

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

1:18 Race relations: a conversation at Bluffton's Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

1:36 Founder of York's MLK parade talks about King's ideals