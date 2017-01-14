This athlete was helping a 6-year-old fight cancer - then he was diagnosed himself

2:19 Rock Hill mom said legalizing marijuana would give her 'hope' Pause

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

1:02 Watch the Clemson national championship parade in 1 minute

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:28 The Buzz TV brings regional award to Fort Mill High School

1:19 VIDEO: New Clover football coach Brian Lane knows he's in the right place

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:30 Chester family says brother wrongly convicted because he is black