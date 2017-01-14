Five Cubans seek asylum in Texas, likely the first of many

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you Pause

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

1:10 Martin Luther King life, legacy honored with celebration in York

2:19 Rock Hill mom said legalizing marijuana would give her 'hope'

3:04 Ben Boulware delivers emotional speech at Clemson's title celebration

1:28 The Buzz TV brings regional award to Fort Mill High School

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court