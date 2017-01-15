Man who killed an intruder is in trouble for what police found inside his house

1:34 5 Cubans turn themselves in at U.S.-Mexico border Pause

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide

3:13 Fresno State athletic director talks about abuse he endured as a child

1:45 Citizens rally in support of Obamacare, opposition to repeal

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:10 Martin Luther King life, legacy honored with celebration in York

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

1:28 The Buzz TV brings regional award to Fort Mill High School

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor