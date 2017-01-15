‘What adversity you went through?’ NFL player asks reporter who survived cancer

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide Pause

1:10 Martin Luther King life, legacy honored with celebration in York

1:45 Citizens rally in support of Obamacare, opposition to repeal

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:34 5 Cubans turn themselves in at U.S.-Mexico border

2:19 Rock Hill mom said legalizing marijuana would give her 'hope'

1:19 VIDEO: New Clover football coach Brian Lane knows he's in the right place

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:25 Coach Connor makes his debut in Fort Mill High's JV game against Nation Ford