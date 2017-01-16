This dog wasn’t breathing when firefighters saved him from burning home. Now he is.

2:44 Building a house from scratch is not easy, even with love for DIY Pause

1:34 5 Cubans turn themselves in at U.S.-Mexico border

1:28 The Buzz TV brings regional award to Fort Mill High School

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:02 Watch the Clemson national championship parade in 1 minute

1:45 Citizens rally in support of Obamacare, opposition to repeal

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

1:19 VIDEO: New Clover football coach Brian Lane knows he's in the right place

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally