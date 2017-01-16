This dog wasn’t breathing when firefighters saved him from burning home. Now he is.

Washington D.C. firefighters rescued a 3-year-old Italian sheepdog from a house fire and managed to get the dog breathing again Sunday afternoon.
Working fire 4500 blk Klingle St NW. Fire 1st flr large 2 story house. Fire knocked down. Rescued 1 dog we are working to resuscitate. pic.twitter.com/rxok3SqP40— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 16, 2017
Caesare, the dog, remains in critical condition at a D.C. animal hospital, according to the D.C. Fire and EMS Twitter account.
@dcfireems Caesare is in critical condition & continues to receive oxygen therapy. We are all hoping for a successful outcome.— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 16, 2017
No one else was at the large two-story home. One firefighter suffered a minor bite during the rescue.
Klingle St fire under control. We have got the rescued dog breathing and are providing additional care. No one else found during search. pic.twitter.com/DICYhvvaT3— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 16, 2017
Canine rescued today is Caesare, a 3 yr old Italian sheepdog being treated at Friendship Hts. Animal Hospital. Awaiting condition update. pic.twitter.com/aWgKWAzi8o— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 16, 2017
The Italian sheepdog is also known as the Maremma sheepdog is known for its loyalty and guarding instincts.
