AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST

1:52 'No specific credible threat' known ahead of inauguration Pause

1:34 5 Cubans turn themselves in at U.S.-Mexico border

1:16 How to avoid drowsy driving

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:19 VIDEO: New Clover football coach Brian Lane knows he's in the right place

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:02 Watch the Clemson national championship parade in 1 minute

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court