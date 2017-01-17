Report: Oregon players hospitalized after intense workouts

One of three Oregon football players that were hospitalized following a series of intense workouts have been released from PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield.
A hospital spokeswoman confirmed that Doug Brenner was released Tuesday and the other two were in good condition as of Tuesday evening.
The Oregonian reported (http://bit.ly/2iCfSGt ) late Monday that the players were hospitalized after being taken there late last week.
The school didn't immediately identify the players who were hospitalized. It said in a statement that it will continue to monitor and support the players as they recover. The university says it has "implemented modifications as we transition back into full training to prevent further occurrences."
The newspaper reports that the mother of one of the players says her son has been diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a condition that occurs when muscle tissue breaks down and leaks into the blood stream. The condition can cause kidney damage.
Executive assistant athletic director Dave Williford, when contacted via email, referred further questions to senior associate athletic director Craig Pintens, who did not return phone and email messages left by the Associated Press.
