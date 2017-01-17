Police: Child dies after being hit by MLK Day parade float

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on MLK Day Pause

1:52 'No specific credible threat' known ahead of inauguration

1:34 5 Cubans turn themselves in at U.S.-Mexico border

1:28 The Buzz TV brings regional award to Fort Mill High School

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:43 VIDEO: Donald Trump's greatest hits on the South Carolina campaign trail

0:56 Trump supporters celebrate in Columbia

1:59 Henry McMaster nominates Donald Trump