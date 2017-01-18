A gynecologist reached for the wrong liquid during an exam -- and...

A Jackson County couple recorded a video earlier this month to tell their family and friends about an unfortunate mistake that occurred during an obstetric appointment. They said they didn’t know the video would be viewed by more than 5 million people.
Rachel and Chris McQueen are expecting a baby on Jan. 24.
“The worst thing in OB history just happened to me,” Rachel McQueen said at the beginning of the 3-minute video. “And my sweet husband is going to be here to help me tell the story.”
The ultrasound went without a hitch, Rachel said. But when the doctor began the physical exam, “things get a little heated there in the OB ultrasound room.”
In the video, which was filmed in the couple’s car not long after the appointment in question, she asked her husband to re-enact her reaction to the start of the exam.
“‘Whoa! Whoa! Whatever you put in there, that’s hot!’” Chris said, imitating his wife.
As it turns out, the doctor had made a terrible mistake when he reached for the lubricating gel for the exam, Rachel said.
“He grabbed the wrong bottle,” she said in the video.
“He put hand sanitizer up there,” Chris said.
“Worst experience of my entire life,” Rachel said, struggling to speak through a fit of giggles.
You kind of get on there to share (videos) with friends and family. You don’t expect it to go global. If I’d known, I would have fixed my hair.” Chris McQueen
Chris was laughing so hard at one point during the retelling that he had to stop the car.
“You can either laugh about it or get mad,” Chris said during a phone interview Tuesday. “I’ve tried mad and I didn’t like it.”
When the couple posted the video to their Facebook and YouTube page, MotherHood Madness, they had no idea how popular it would be.
“You kind of get on there to share with friends and family. You don’t expect it to go global,” Chris said in the interview. “If I’d known, I would have fixed my hair.”
The video had been viewed more than 17,000 times on YouTube and 5 million times on Facebook as of Tuesday afternoon. The Facebook post had been shared more than 81,000 times.
“This is mind blowing,” Chris said. “Not much happens in our holler. We’re just simple people, so this is mind-blowing, really.”
Rachel said the situation was painful and terrible, but she’s glad it happened to someone who could handle it with laughter rather than a lawsuit.
“We have laughed from the time that it happened,” she said. “I was actually crying in the doctor’s office. The doctor thought I was still in pain, but I just couldn’t breath because I was laughing.”
The couple plan to have their baby delivered by their current doctor. They also said they are purposefully not releasing his name or the name of the practice.
“We love our doctor,” Chris McQueen said. “It was just a terrible mistake.”
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments