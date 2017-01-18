Judge orders return of deputy's property

1:15 "There really is a God," crash survivor says Pause

0:38 Obama: We send our prayers and love to the Bushes

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk'

1:19 George H.W. Bush honored with Presidential Medal Of Freedom (2010)

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:08 Fort Mill woman to get second kidney from family since 2011

1:38 Take a sneak peek at how $10 million is transforming the York County Courthouse

1:28 The Buzz TV brings regional award to Fort Mill High School

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners