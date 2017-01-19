Police: Man assaulted wife after dream that she was cheating

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk' Pause

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:15 "There really is a God," crash survivor says

1:36 VIDEO: Winthrop basketball's Pat Kelsey needs Rock Hill to support the Eagles Thursday night

1:08 Fort Mill woman to get second kidney from family since 2011

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

1:28 The Buzz TV brings regional award to Fort Mill High School

1:42 How USC land purchases affect Columbia community outside university