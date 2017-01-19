Police release video in search for killer who shot a man 12 times execution-style

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners Pause

3:13 New details of S.C. lawmaker beating his wife revealed by prosecutor in court

1:17 Attorney: Rep. Chris Corley has not resigned his House seat

0:03 Clover teen pleads guilty but mentally ill to arson, burglary

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

0:26 1 dead, 2 wounded in Rock Hill shooting

1:36 VIDEO: Winthrop basketball's Pat Kelsey needs Rock Hill to support the Eagles Thursday night

1:08 Fort Mill woman to get second kidney from family since 2011

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally