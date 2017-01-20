AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Inauguration Day: Trump to become America's 45th president
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump, a real estate mogul and reality television star who upended American politics and energized voters angry with Washington, will be sworn in Friday as the 45th president of the United States, putting Republicans in control of the White House for the first time in eight years.
Ebullient Trump supporters flocked to the nation's capital for the inaugural festivities, some wearing red hats emblazoned with his "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan. But in a sign of the deep divisions Trump sowed during his combative campaign, dozens of Democratic lawmakers were boycotting the swearing-in ceremony on Capitol Hill.
While Trump came to power bucking convention, he was wrapping himself in the traditional pomp and pageantry that accompanies the peaceful transfer of power. The president-in-waiting will attend church with his family Friday morning, then meet President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama for tea at the White House. The Trumps and the Obamas will travel together in the presidential limousine for the short trip to the Capitol for the noon swearing-in ceremony.
Aides said Trump had been personally invested in crafting his inaugural address, a relatively brief 20-minute speech that is expected to center on his vision for what it means to be an American. Spokesman Sean Spicer said the address would be "less of an agenda and more of a philosophical document."
Trump has pledged to upend Obama's major domestic and national security policies, including repealing his signature health care law and building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. But he's offered few details of how he plans to accomplish his agenda, often sending contradictory signals.
---
Analysis: Trump to take oath of office amid deep uncertainty
WASHINGTON (AP) — Just before noon, Donald Trump will stand in front of the U.S. Capitol, place his hand on Abraham Lincoln's Bible and take the oath of office as the next president of the United States.
And the world will hold its breath.
Will Trump move ahead with his original call to temporarily bar Muslims from coming to the U.S., or stick with the revision for "extreme vetting" of potential immigrants? Will he debut a plan to provide health insurance to all Americans, or side with Republicans in Congress who have less lofty ambitions to replace President Barack Obama's health care law? Will he enter a new arms race with Russia, or trade sanctions relief for a deal cutting both nations' stockpile of nuclear weapons?
Based on all that Trump said during his rule-breaking campaign for president, and the promises he and his nascent team of advisers made during the transition that followed, it's impossible to say. Trump has cast the opaqueness of his intentions as an asset, and his advisers have chided reporters at times for taking everything their boss says "so literally."
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said he knows what Trump will do Friday: give his inaugural address. But even he, a Trump ally and informal adviser, has no idea the new president will do next.
---
Protesters, Trump supporters clash outside 'DeploraBall'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Protesters and supporters of President-elect Donald Trump clashed outside a pro-Trump event in Washington the night before his inauguration. Police used chemical spray on some protesters in an effort to control the unruly crowd.
Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the National Press Club in downtown Washington, where the "DeploraBall" was being held. The name is a play on a campaign remark by Hillary Clinton, who once referred to many of Trump's supporters as a "basket of deplorables."
Protesters booed any time presumed ball-goers in suits, tuxedos or dresses came in or out of the event.
One man waving a pro-Trump flag had debris thrown at him and was chased to the nearby Warner Theater, where Fox News Channel personalities Sean Hannity and Geraldo Rivera happened to be outside waiting to go into another event. Hannity engaged hecklers by raising his fist; Rivera laughed and smiled before entering the theater.
---
Mexican drug kingpin "El Chapo" to appear in US courtroom
NEW YORK (AP) — Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, one of the world's most notorious drug kingpins, is finally headed for a court date the United States sought for two decades while he made brazen prison escapes and spent years on the run in Mexico.
Extradited Thursday to face U.S. drug trafficking and other charges, Mexico's most wanted man was expected to appear in a federal court in New York Friday, the same day Donald Trump, who has lashed out at Mexico, is inaugurated as president.
The Drug Enforcement Administration flew Guzman to New York from Ciudad Juarez late Thursday, according to federal officials.
The U.S. has been trying to get Guzman in a U.S. court since he was first indicted in Southern California in the early 1990s. Now in his late 50s, he faces the possibility of life in a U.S. prison under indictments in six jurisdictions around the United States, including New York, San Diego, Chicago and Miami.
He's expected to be prosecuted in Brooklyn, where an indictment accuses him of overseeing a massive trafficking operation that sent billions of dollars in profits back to Mexico. It says Guzman and other members of the Sinaloa cartel, one of the world's largest drug trafficking organizations, employed hit men who carried out murders, kidnappings and acts of torture.
---
Timing of Mexico drug lord's extradition seen as political
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's abrupt exit to face charges in the U.S. marks the end of an era in which he was Mexico's most notorious drug cartel boss and, for some, the stuff of folk legend.
It's also seen by many in Mexico as a delicately timed maneuver aimed at limiting political fallout for President Enrique Pena Nieto, already deeply unpopular in part for his perceived mishandling of Donald Trump's tough rhetoric on Mexico.
Deputy Attorney General Alberto Elias Beltran, asked at a Thursday night news conference about the timing of Guzman's extradition, said the federal government cannot interfere in court decisions.
"It was resolved today, and we under terms of the international treaty had to make the handover immediately," he said.
But observers still considered the timing to have been carefully planned.
---
Syria: IS destroys part of Roman theater in Palmyra
BEIRUT (AP) — Islamic State group militants destroyed a landmark ancient Roman monument and parts of the theater in Syria's historic town of Palmyra, the government and opposition monitoring groups said Friday.
Maamoun Abdulkarim, the head of Syria's antiquities department, said the militants destroyed the facade of the second-century theater along with the Tetrapylon, a cubic-shaped ancient Roman monument that sits in the middle of the colonnade road that leads to the theater.
Abdulkarim told The Associated Press that reports of the destruction first trickled out of the IS-held town late in December. But satellite images of the damage were only available late Thursday, confirming the destruction.
The imagery, provided by the US-based American Schools of Oriental Research, show significant damage to the Tetrapylon and the theater. The ASOR said the damage is likely caused by intentional destruction from IS but they were unable to verify the exact cause.
Abdulkarim said only two of the 16 columns of the Tetrapylon remain standing. The stage backdrop has sustained damage, according to ASOR.
---
Search continues at Italian hotel hit by avalanche
FARINDOLA, Italy (AP) — Rescue crews continued to dig by hand Friday through meters of snow and debris in the search for some 30 people trapped inside a remote Italian mountain resort flattened by a huge avalanche following a series of strong earthquakes.
Two bodies have been recovered, and Italian state media reported another two had been located in the snow, as hopes of finding survivors dimmed.
The search and rescue operation after Wednesday's avalanche has been hampered by snow blocking the only road to the Hotel Rigopiano and fears of triggering a fresh avalanche.
A convoy of rescue vehicles made slow progress to the hotel, blocked by snow piled three meters (10 feet) high in some places, fallen trees and rocks. By late Thursday, only 25 vehicles had arrived, along with 135 rescue workers, and civil protection authorities said part of the night was spent trying to widen the road.
The first rescue teams had arrived on skis early Thursday, and firefighters were dropped in by helicopter. Snowmobiles were also being mobilized.
---
Rescuers searching for victims of Iran building collapse
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Rescue teams worked through the night to try and reach trapped firefighters and other victims after a commercial building collapsed in Iran's capital and killed at least 30 firefighters.
Scores of workers and dozens of trucks were searching the ruins Friday, a day after a historic high-rise building in the heart of Tehran caught fire and later collapsed.
The building was home to more than 500 garment and clothing workshops, their offices and warehouses, and was full of chemical materials, authorities said. Thursday's disaster stunned the city and firefighters and others openly wept on the streets, holding each other for support. Dozens of people lined up to donate blood.
"The smoke is a sign of continuation of the fire under the rubble," said Saeed Sharifizadegan, head of Tehran's fire department.
Workers were digging several tunnels from buildings next door to reach the basement of the collapsed building. Teams of rescue dogs were at the site, too.
---
Gambian leader told to cede power or be forced out
BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — Gambia's defeated President Yahya Jammeh must cede power by noon Friday or he will be dislodged by a regional force that has already moved into the country, West African officials said.
If Jammeh refuses to leave Gambia by midday (12:00GMT) the regional troops will force him out, said Marcel Alain de Souza, chairman of the West African regional bloc, ECOWAS.
The West African regional force including tanks moved into Gambia Thursday evening and has met no resistance, said de Souza. At least 20 military vehicles were seen at the border town of Karang Friday morning. They were not traveling but appeared to be waiting for further instructions.
The regional force, including troops from Senegal, Ghana, Nigeria, Togo and Mali, charged into Gambia after the inauguration of Adama Barrow as the country's new president and the U.N. Security Council voted to approve the regional military intervention.
Barrow, who won Gambia's presidential election in December, was sworn into office at the Gambian embassy in neighboring Senegal, where he is for his safety.
---
Marathon bombing film productions won't detail tax credits
BOSTON (AP) — Hollywood films about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings shot on location at the finish line and other landmarks last year to bring the story to the silver screen, but not all the for-profit productions have been forthcoming about the taxpayer-funded benefits they're seeking or have already received for filming in Massachusetts.
"Patriots Day," the $40 million film starring Mark Wahlberg that opened nationwide Jan. 13, sought state film tax credits, but production officials declined to provide more details when asked by The Associated Press.
"Other locations would have been less expensive for us to film, but everyone involved in our production felt it was important to make 'Patriots Day' in Boston," spokeswoman Mariellen Burns said in an emailed statement. "This was Boston's story."
Representatives for "Stronger," an upcoming film starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a bombing survivor, declined to comment.
And "Marathon: The Patriots Day Bombing," a documentary focused on bombing survivors that aired Nov. 21, did not apply for credits because it didn't meet program requirements, said HBO Films spokeswoman Lana Iny.
