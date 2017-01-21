Signs carried on the Women's March

Participants attend the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. Thousands of women massed in the nation's capital and cities around the globe Saturday to send Donald Trump an emphatic message that they won't let his agenda go unchallenged over the next four years.
Sait Serkan Gurbuz
AP
Demonstrators take part in a Women's March following the Inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, in front of the US embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march is being held in solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, and other cities worldwide, advocating women's rights and opposing Donald Trump's U.S. presidency.
Ariel Schalit
AP
Some 500,000 women attend the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2017.
Kevin G. Hall
McClatchy
A demonstrator holds a poster outside the U.S. embassy, during a Women's March Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Lisbon. The march is part of a worldwide day of actions following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump.
Armando Franca
AP
Maria Humphrey of Columbus, Ohio, makes her way to the Women's March in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2017.
Cheryl Carpenter
McClatchy
Kelly Crowder, center, holds up a sign as thousands of protesters gather for the Women's March against President Donald Trump Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Los Angeles. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in Washington and around the nation.
Jae C. Hong
AP
Lily Donahue of Wappingers Falls, N.Y., center, holds a sign along the barricades at the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington.
John Minchillo
AP
Madeleine Taylor, 5, rides atop the shoulders of her dad, Martin Taylor, wearing a sign she made by hand. It shows her family. They live in Kensington, Md., now, but her dad is from Nicaragua and her mom is from Hungary. Photo taken in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21. 2017.
Barb Barrett
McClatchy
Some 500,000 women attend the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2017.
Kevin G. Hall
McClatchy
Protesters gather on the National Mall for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington.
John Minchillo
AP
A woman holds up a sign during a demonstration to protest the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Protests are being held across Canada today in support of the Women's March on Washington. Organizers say 30 events in all have been organized across Canada, including Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.
Graham Hughes
AP
A woman marches in the Women's March on Washington, in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2017.
Lesley Clark
McClatchy
Some 500,000 women attend the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2017.
Kevin G. Hall
McClatchy
Some 500,000 women attend the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2017.
Kevin G. Hall
McClatchy
A woman holds a sign at the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington.
Sait Serkan Gurbuz
AP
A woman marches in the Women's March on Washington, in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2017.
Lesley Clark
McClatchy
A woman marches in the Women's March on Washington, in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2017.
Lesley Clark
McClatchy
A woman marches in the Women's March on Washington, in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2017.
Lesley Clark
McClatchy
Women display their protest signs in downtown Washington, D.C., where they attended the Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21, 2017.
Lesley Clark
McClatchy
A man and woman display their signs in downtown Washington, D.C., for the Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21, 2017.
Lesley Clark
McClatchy
Autumn Solomon-Phillips and her mother, Jan Solomon, both of Sarasota, Fla., attend the Women's March on Washington in Washington D.C., on Jan. 21, 2017.
Lesley Clark
McClatchy
A man holds an anti-Trump sign during the Women's March on Washington in Washington D.C., on Jan. 21, 2017.
Lesley Clark
McClatchy
Participants show off their sign during the Women's March on Washington in Washington D.C., on Jan. 21, 2017.
Lesley Clark
McClatchy
Lisa Kramer of Johnstown, Pa., marches during the Women's March on Washington in Washington D.C., on Jan. 21, 2017.
Lesley Clark
McClatchy
Hannah Yoo of Washington, D.C., shows her support for former President Barack Obama's health care law during the Women's March on Washington in Washington D.C., on Jan. 21, 2017.
Lesley Clark
McClatchy
The Raging Grannies lead a chant during the Women's March on Raleigh in downtown Raleigh on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Adam Jennings
newsobserver.com
Activist Maura Hurley, 50, fixes a banner during the Women's March rally in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march was held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, advocating women's rights and opposing Donald Trump's presidency.
Bikas Das
AP
A woman holds a cartoon depicting Donald Trump during the Women's March rally in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march was held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, advocating women's rights and opposing Donald Trump's presidency.
Manu Fernandez
AP
A Demonstrator takes part in solidarity with the Women's March in Washington following the Inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump in front of the US embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Ariel Schalit
AP
Sandy Cryder, left, and Dan Norum of Baltimore, Md., attend the Women's March on Washington on Independence Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency. Thousands are massing on the National Mall for the Women's March, and they're gathering, too, in spots around the world.
Sait Serkan Gurbuz
AP
Alma Hernandez and Michael Chucklochak of Charlotte, N.C., carry their sign for the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2017.
William Douglas
McClatchy DC