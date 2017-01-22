His little sister is turning 100, and he’s there for her again

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people' Pause

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

0:22 Fort Mill, Lake Wylie area residents attend Women's March on Charlotte

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March

1:00 Women's marches pop up all over the U.S.

1:42 How USC land purchases affect Columbia community outside university

2:36 Video: relive Winthrop's 76-73 basketball win over Asheville