At least 4 reported dead in California storms

Isabella Busse , 6, walks through floodwater near the Seal Beach Pier during a storm in Seal Beach, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. The heavy downpour on Sunday drenched Orange County in one of the heaviest storms of the year. Fast-moving floodwaters swept through California mountain communities and residents fled homes below hillsides scarred by wildfires as the third in the latest series of storms brought a deluge Sunday and warnings about damaging mudslides.
The Orange County Register via AP
Ana Venegas
Surfers enjoy the large waves at the entrance to Santa Barbara, Calif., harbor Saturday morning, Jan. 21, 2017. A winter storm is bringing much higher than usual waves to the area.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP
Mike Eliason
Jake Hart, 13, plays in the rising floodwater during a storm in Seal Beach, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. The heavy downpour on Sunday drenched Orange County in one of the heaviest storms of the year. Fast-moving floodwaters swept through California mountain communities and residents fled homes below hillsides scarred by wildfires as the third in the latest series of storms brought a deluge Sunday and warnings about damaging mudslides.
The Orange County Register via AP
Ana Venegas
Fire units attempt to locate a possible person in Santa Ana River in Costa Mesa, Calif., during a storm Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. The heavy downpour on Sunday drenched Orange County in one of the heaviest storms of the year. Fast-moving floodwaters swept through California mountain communities and residents fled homes below hillsides scarred by wildfires as the third in the latest series of storms brought a deluge Sunday and warnings about damaging mudslides.
The Orange County Register via AP
Kyusung Gong
Laura Bersuch walks her dog Lola through floodwater near the Seal Beach Pier during a storm in Seal Beach, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. The heavy downpour on Sunday drenched Orange County in one of the heaviest storms of the year. Fast-moving floodwaters swept through California mountain communities and residents fled homes below hillsides scarred by wildfires as the third in the latest series of storms brought a deluge Sunday and warnings about damaging mudslides.
The Orange County Register via AP
Ana Venegas
Craig Whetter, 14, skim boards during a storm in Seal Beach, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. The heavy downpour on Sunday drenched Orange County in one of the heaviest storms of the year. Fast-moving floodwaters swept through California mountain communities and residents fled homes below hillsides scarred by wildfires as the third in the latest series of storms brought a deluge Sunday and warnings about damaging mudslides.
The Orange County Register via AP
Ana Venegas
In this Saturday, Jan 21, 2017, photo, waves crash into the historic WW1-era ship called S.S. Palo Alto at Rio Del Mar in Aptos, Calif., after it was torn apart during a storm. The National Weather Service cautioned that the system was expected to gain strength into the evening Sunday and could be the strongest storm in at least seven years..
The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP
Kevin Johnson
In this Saturday, Jan 21, 2017, photo, waves crash into the historic WW1-era ship called S.S. Palo Alto at Rio Del Mar in Aptos, Calif., after it was torn apart during a storm. The National Weather Service cautioned that the system was expected to gain strength into the evening Sunday and could be the strongest storm in at least seven years..
The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP
Kevin Johnson
Floods are seen in Paradise Park in Santa Cruz County, Calif., Sunday morning, Jan. 22, 2017. Fast-moving floodwaters swept through mountain communities and residents fled homes below hillsides scarred by wildfires as the third and largest in the latest series of storms brought powerful rain Sunday and warnings about damaging mudslides.
The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP
Ryan Masters
Flooded properties are seen in Paradise Park in Santa Cruz County, Calif., Sunday morning, Jan. 22, 2017. Fast-moving floodwaters swept through mountain communities and residents fled homes below hillsides scarred by wildfires as the third and largest in the latest series of storms brought powerful rain Sunday and warnings about damaging mudslides.
The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP
Ryan Masters
Flooded properties are seen flooded in Paradise Park in Santa Cruz County, Calif., Sunday morning, Jan. 22, 2017. Fast-moving floodwaters swept through mountain communities and residents fled homes below hillsides scarred by wildfires as the third and largest in the latest series of storms brought powerful rain Sunday and warnings about damaging mudslides.
The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP
Ryan Masters
Floodwater is pumped out over a sand berm and toward the ocean in Seal Beach, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. The tail end of a punishing winter storm system lashed California with thunderstorms and severe winds Monday after breaking rainfall records, washing out roads and whipping up enormous waves.
Amy Taxin
AP Photo
Water gathers along beach front property in Seal Beach, Calif. on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. The tail end of a punishing winter storm system lashed California with thunderstorms and severe winds Monday after breaking rainfall records, washing out roads and whipping up enormous waves.
Amy Taxin
AP Photo
A vehicle crosses a closed off flooded section of Rock Springs Road in Hesperia, Calif., on Monday, Jan., 23, 2017. The tail end of a punishing winter storm system lashed California with thunderstorms and severe winds Monday after breaking rainfall records, washing out roads and whipping up enormous waves.
The Daily Press via AP
David Pardo
Amare Dunn, 4, of Victorville, Calif., dodges a snowball while playing with his family in Oak Hills, Calif., on Monday, Jan., 23, 2017.
The Daily Press via AP
David Pardo
A women walks away from her white Volkswagen sedan after spinning out on Interstate 15 at the off-ramp at Oak hills Road in Oak Hills, Calif., on Monday, Jan., 23, 2017.
The Daily Press via AP
David Pardo
A rainbow appears over Seal Beach, Calif. on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. The tail end of a punishing winter storm system lashed California with thunderstorms and severe winds Monday after breaking rainfall records, washing out roads and whipping up enormous waves.
Amy Taxin
AP Photo
In this Saturday, Jan 21, 2017, photo, waves crash into the historic WW1-era ship called S.S. Palo Alto at Rio Del Mar in Aptos, Calif., after it was torn apart during a storm. The National Weather Service cautioned that the system was expected to gain strength into the evening Sunday and could be the strongest storm in at least seven years..
The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP
Kevin Johnson
A rainbow is shown in front of the skyline from Bernal Heights Hill in San Francisco Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. The tail end of a punishing winter storm system lashed California with thunderstorms and severe winds Monday after breaking rainfall records, washing out roads and whipping up enormous waves.
Jeff Chiu
AP Photo
A man points as the parents and friends of a missing 18-year-old woman look at what they believe to be their daughter's submerged car in Alameda Creek on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, near Fremont, Calif. The unidentified woman's car plunged into rushing waters after colliding with another vehicle on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, and she is suspected of being in the submerged vehicle.
Ben Margot
AP Photo
Dogwalker Vincent Flores looks toward a rainbow from Bernal Heights Hill in San Francisco, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. The tail end of a punishing winter storm system lashed California with thunderstorms and severe winds Monday after breaking rainfall records, washing out roads and whipping up enormous waves.
Jeff Chiu
AP Photo
The mother of a missing 18-year-old woman places her hand to her head after viewing the scene where her daughter's car careened off the road Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, on Niles Canyon Road near Fremont, Calif. The unidentified woman's car plunged into rushing waters after colliding with another vehicle on Saturday and is suspected as being in the submerged vehicle.
Ben Margot
AP Photo
Snow falls Monday Jan. 23, 2017, in Hesperia, Calif. Sunshine and rainbows alternated with thunderclaps, downpours, snow and hail on Monday as the last in a trio of storms broke up over California after flooding roads and homes and trapping people in swamped vehicles.
The Daily Press via AP
James Quigg
Emma Brown throws snowballs with her family and friends Monday Jan. 23, 2017, in Hesperia, Calif. Sunshine and rainbows alternated with thunderclaps, downpours, snow and hail on Monday as the last in a trio of storms broke up over California after flooding roads and homes and trapping people in swamped vehicles.
The Daily Press via AP
James Quigg
People play in the snow Monday Jan. 23, 2017, in Hesperia, Calif. Sunshine and rainbows alternated with thunderclaps, downpours, snow and hail on Monday as the last in a trio of storms broke up over California after flooding roads and homes and trapping people in swamped vehicles.
The Daily Press via AP
James Quigg
Family members embrace near the banks of Alameda Creek after the site of a submerged vehicle believe to contain the body of a missing 18-year-old woman was located Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 near Fremont, Calif. The unidentified woman's car plunged into rushing waters after colliding with another vehicle on Niles Canyon Road on Saturday.
Ben Margot
AP Photo
The parents of a missing 18-year-old woman walk along Niles Canyon Road Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, to the scene where their daughter's car careened off the road, near Fremont, Calif. The unidentified woman's car plunged into the rushing waters of Alameda Creek after colliding with another vehicle on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, and she is suspected as being in the submerged vehicle.
Ben Margot
AP Photo
A man walks along Bernal Heights Hill in San Francisco, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. The tail end of a punishing winter storm system lashed California with thunderstorms and severe winds Monday after breaking rainfall records, washing out roads and whipping up enormous waves.
Jeff Chiu
AP Photo
Dogwalker Vincent Flores walks along Bernal Heights Hill in San Francisco, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. The tail end of a punishing winter storm system lashed California with thunderstorms and severe winds Monday after breaking rainfall records, washing out roads and whipping up enormous waves.
Jeff Chiu
AP Photo
Comments