Strong January storms stir destruction from coast-to-coast

3:25 Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris: Fight we will do, fight we will win Pause

1:20 Rock Hill man pleads guilty in 2015 crime spree; prosecutors say he shot wrong man

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

1:42 How USC land purchases affect Columbia community outside university

3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

0:22 Fort Mill, Lake Wylie area residents attend Women's March on Charlotte

1:19 VIDEO: New Clover football coach Brian Lane knows he's in the right place