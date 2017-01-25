A timeline of the Dakota Access oil pipeline

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally Pause

1:48 What it's like approaching Pluto - NASA releases breathtaking video

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands

1:34 5 Cubans turn themselves in at U.S.-Mexico border

4:15 Gov. Henry McMaster sworn in to lead Palmetto State

0:40 Women’s rally in Raleigh draws thousands in solidarity with DC march

2:31 Manchester By The Sea Trailer

1:20 Rock Hill man pleads guilty in 2015 crime spree; prosecutors say he shot wrong man

1:24 White House: TPP was not putting U.S. interest first