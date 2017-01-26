'It's a first for me': Deputy saves the day, delivers baby in back seat

0:53 32nd NC Pride Parade and Festival Pause

0:54 Analysis: Supreme Court And Abortion

0:22 Man pardoned by Obama killed by masked men at halfway house

0:40 Norma McCorvey, formerly "Jane Roe" of Roe v Wade, advocates against abortion

1:55 'He used God, and he used the church,' victim's mother tells York County court

1:34 5 Cubans turn themselves in at U.S.-Mexico border

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:55 The first class of Fort Mill School District Hall of Fame inductees honored

1:26 Video: Pat Kelsey previews Winthrop's next opponent, Gardner-Webb