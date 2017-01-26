Canada? Not far enough away from Trump for this woman. It’s heaven instead.

President Donald Trump may be dominating news feeds worldwide, but on Tuesday his name made it into a slightly different kind of write-up — an obituary.
It was Belleville resident Robin Porch’s obituary in the News-Democrat on Tuesday. In it, her family wrote: “With Trump as president, Canada wasn’t far enough, so she moved to Heaven.”
Porch’s two daughters, Ashli Sparks and Sara Fields, explained that their mother was an activist, feminist and not without a healthy sense of humor. Their family was told the 62-year-old Hillary Clinton supporter died some time late Friday or early Saturday — shortly after Trump was inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States.
“We are just coming off the election and everything else and it was terrible that (her death) happened and it was completely unexpected,” Fields said. “But, my mom did have a sense of humor and everything else aside, if she would … be able to communicate that she passed away on the day Donald Trump took office, she would find it humorous, you know?”
Sparks added that she, their brother Joshua Porch and their two spouses voted for Trump while Fields, her spouse and their mother were in support of Hillary Clinton.
As is the case with most families, they said, the political rivalry was at times humorous and at other times more serious. But all of them agreed to add the bit about Trump in her obituary when Fields suggested the idea.
“She would have wanted it, and if it’s distasteful to someone else, then that’s not my problem,” Fields said. “Everybody so far says that she would love that or she would have thought it was funny.”
Sparks said she gave her mother — a nurse at Memorial Hospital for about 25 years — a Hillary Clinton Chia Pet for Christmas.
“I told her since she wasn’t going to see Hillary in office she could at least grow her on her table,” Sparks said with a chuckle.
The sisters, using their strong sense of humor to cope, said their mother must have watched the inauguration and said “this is it.”
“But it’s … sad, everything about it is sad, it’s sad that we just lost our mom,” Sparks said. “But, you have to find the humor in the situation. Because we all have to keep going and keep moving, this can’t end it, so we had to poke a little fun in there.”
Porch, who was known as Nonnie to almost everyone, was cremated. A celebration of life will be held in her honor Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Caseyville Community Center, where attendees can fill out a memory book Sparks purchased.
“So we will eat and tell stories — all of our friends and family are making food and bringing dishes —and we will eat and we will remember her and we will laugh and we will cry,” Sparks said. “I believe she would be proud of it.”
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments