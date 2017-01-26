Female Marines to sleep next to male Marines in field

2:26 Claire Ryann, 4, and dad sing 'You've Got a Friend In Me' Pause

0:53 32nd NC Pride Parade and Festival

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

0:22 Man pardoned by Obama killed by masked men at halfway house

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

1:56 York County 'pulls rug out from under' tax board hiring Lake Wylie fire chief

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency

1:34 Rock Hill parents of murder victim talk about how he tried to save his killer

1:55 The first class of Fort Mill School District Hall of Fame inductees honored