Protests erupt at airports following Trump travel ban

A young girl joins hundreds of people opposed to President Donald Trump's executive order barring entry to the U.S. by Muslims from certain countries as they demonstrate at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.
Reed Saxon
AP Photo
Travelers pass people opposed to President Donald Trump's executive order barring entry to the U.S. by Muslims from certain countries demonstrating at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Reed Saxon
AP Photo
People opposed to President Donald Trump's executive order barring entry to the U.S. by Muslims from certain countries demonstrate at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Reed Saxon
AP Photo
Demonstrators opposed to President Donald Trump's executive orders barring entry to the U.S. of seven predominantly Muslim countries march through the ticketing area at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.
Reed Saxon
AP Photo
Lucia Martinez, who organized the rally, marches with others demonstrating in and around the main terminal at Portland International Airport, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Portland, Ore., to protest President Donald Trump's executive order barring nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.
The Oregonian via AP
Mike Zacchino
Dozens of demonstrators marched in and around the main terminal at Portland International Airport, to protest President Donald Trump's order restricting immigration into the U.S., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Portland, Ore.
The Oregonian via AP
Mike Zacchino
Dozens of demonstrators marched in and around the main terminal at Portland International Airport, to protest President Donald Trump's order restricting immigration into the U.S., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Portland, Ore.
The Oregonian via AP
Mike Zacchino
Dozens of demonstrators march in and around the main terminal at Portland International Airport, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Portland, Ore., to protest President Donald Trump's executive order barring nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.
The Oregonian via AP
Mike Zacchino
Protesters block an intersection near Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, after earlier in the day two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country. On Friday, Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending all immigration from countries with terrorism concerns for 90 days. Countries included in the ban are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, which are all Muslim-majority nations.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
Protesters are surrounded by police officers and travelers as they pass through an exit of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, after earlier in the day two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country. On Friday, Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending all immigration from countries with terrorism concerns for 90 days. Countries included in the ban are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, which are all Muslim-majority nations.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
Protesters temporarily block an intersection near Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, after earlier in the day two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country. On Friday, Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending all immigration from countries with terrorism concerns for 90 days. Countries included in the ban are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, which are all Muslim-majority nations.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
Protesters are surrounded by police officers and travelers as they pass through an exit of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, after earlier in the day two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country. On Friday, Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending all immigration from countries with terrorism concerns for 90 days. Countries included in the ban are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, which are all Muslim-majority nations.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
A protester stands facing police officers at an entrance of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, after earlier in the day two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country. On Friday, Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending all immigration from countries with terrorism concerns for 90 days. Countries included in the ban are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, which are all Muslim-majority nations.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
Protesters assemble at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, after earlier in the day two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country. On Friday, Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending all immigration from countries with terrorism concerns for 90 days. Countries included in the ban are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, which are all Muslim-majority nations.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
A protester demonstrates against President Donald Trump's travel ban barring citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations entry into the U.S. at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Star-Telegram via AP
Brandon Wade
Protestors demonstrate against President Donald Trump's travel ban barring citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations entry into the U.S., at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Star-Telegram via AP
Brandon Wade
Nour Ulayyet foreground, looks on after her sister Sahar Algonaimi was not permitted to enter the United States while comforting her mother Isaaf Jamal Eddin at Munster Community Hospital Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Munster, Ind. Ulayyet of Valparaiso, Ind., said her sister, a Syrian living in Saudi Arabia who had a valid visa, was sent back after arriving from Riyadh at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Saturday and told she couldn't enter the U.S. to help care for their sick mother following President Donald Trump's executive order banning individuals from certain Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.
Paul Beaty
AP Photo
Nour Ulayyet left, comforts her mother Isaaf Jamal Eddin at Munster Community Hospital Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Munster, Ind. Ulayyet of Valparaiso, Ind., said her sister, a Syrian living in Saudi Arabia who had a valid visa, was sent back after arriving from Riyadh at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Saturday and told she couldn't enter the U.S. to help care for their sick mother following President Donald Trump's executive order banning individuals from certain Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.
Paul Beaty
AP Photo
Muzen Elnur, 11, holds flowers while she waits for her grandmother from Sudan who was being detained at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. Protestors at the airport demonstrated against President Trump's executive order banning individuals from certain Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.
The Dallas Morning News via AP
Jae S. Lee
Iranian green card holder Shima Behgooy, right, cries on the shoulders of her father-in-law Ahmad Behgooy, a native of Iran who is now a naturalized U.S. citizen, after she was released from being held at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. Protestors at the airport demonstrated against President Trump's executive order banning individuals from certain Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.
The Dallas Morning News via AP
Jae S. Lee
Protesters gather at San Francisco International Airport to denounce President Donald Trump's executive order that bars citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations from entering the U.S. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in San Francisco.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Protesters in front of the arrivals terminal at San Francisco International Airport denounce President Donald Trump's executive order that bars citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in San Francisco.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Protesters gather at San Francisco International Airport to denounce President Donald Trump's executive order that bars citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in San Francisco.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
CORRECTS SPELLING TO ABDOLLAH INSTEAD OF ABDULLAH - Abdollah Mostafavi, center, arriving from Tehran, Iran, is met by his family including son-in-law Nasser Sorkhavi, left, daughter Mozhgan Mostafavi, second from right, and grandson Kourosh Sorkhavi at San Francisco International Airport Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in San Francisco. Mostafavi was held at the airport for some time as a result of President Donald Trump's executive order barring citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Protesters stage a sit-in in the arrivals terminal at San Francisco International Airport to denounce President Donald Trump's executive order that bars citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in San Francisco.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
More than 1,000 people gather at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, to protest President Donald Trump's order that restricts immigration to the U.S., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Seattle. President Trump signed an executive order Friday that bans legal U.S. residents and visa-holders from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S. for 90 days and puts an indefinite hold on a program resettling Syrian refugees.
seattlepi.com via AP
Genna Martin
Demonstrators sit down in the concourse and hold a sign that reads "We are America," as more than 1,000 people gather at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, to protest President Donald Trump's order that restricts immigration to the U.S., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Seattle. President Trump signed an executive order Friday that bans legal U.S. residents and visa-holders from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S. for 90 days and puts an indefinite hold on a program resettling Syrian refugees.
seattlepi.com via AP
Genna Martin
More than 1,000 people gather at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to protest President Donald Trump's order that restricts immigration to the U.S., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017., in Seattle. President Trump signed an executive order Friday that bans legal U.S. residents and visa-holders from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S. for 90 days and puts an indefinite hold on a program resettling Syrian refugees.
seattlepi.com via AP
Genna Martin
Protesters gather at O'Hare International Airport after more than a dozen were detained, including green card holders, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Chicago. They were detained following President Donald Trump's executive order on Friday that bans legal U.S. residents and visa-holders from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S. for 90 days and puts an indefinite hold on a program resettling Syrian refugees.
Chicago Tribune via AP
Chris Sweda
Protesters gather at O'Hare International Airport after people were detained, including green card holders, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Chicago. They were detained following President Donald Trump's executive order on Friday that bans legal U.S. residents and visa-holders from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S. for 90 days and puts an indefinite hold on a program resettling Syrian refugees.
Chicago Tribune via AP
Chris Sweda
Protesters gather at O'Hare International Airport after more than a dozen people were detained, including green card holders, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Chicago. They were detained following President Donald Trump's executive order on Friday that bans legal U.S. residents and visa-holders from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S. for 90 days and puts an indefinite hold on a program resettling Syrian refugees.
Chicago Tribune via AP
Chris Sweda
Protesters gather at O'Hare International Airport after more than a dozen people were detained, including green card holders, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Chicago. They were detained following President Donald Trump's executive order on Friday that bans legal U.S. residents and visa-holders from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S. for 90 days and puts an indefinite hold on a program resettling Syrian refugees.
Chicago Tribune via AP
Chris Sweda
Nour Ulayyet left, comforts her mother Isaaf Jamal Eddin, while daughter Judy Ulayyet, right, wipes a tear at Munster Community Hospital Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Munster, Ind. Nour Ulayyet of Valparaiso, Ind., said her sister, a Syrian living in Saudi Arabia who had a valid visa, was sent back after arriving from Riyadh at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Saturday and told she couldn't enter the U.S. to help care for their sick mother following President Donald Trump's executive order banning individuals from certain Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.
Paul Beaty
AP Photo
Nour Ulayyet left, comforts her mother Isaaf Jamal Eddin, while daughter Judy Ulayyet, right, wipes a tear at Munster Community Hospital Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Munster, Ind. Nour Ulayyet of Valparaiso, Ind., said her sister, a Syrian living in Saudi Arabia who had a valid visa, was sent back after arriving from Riyadh at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Saturday and told she couldn't enter the U.S. to help care for their sick mother following President Donald Trump's executive order banning individuals from certain Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.
Paul Beaty
AP Photo
Nour Ulayyet holds her smartphone with a photo of her sister Sahar Algonaimi, who was not permitted to enter the United States, while comforting her mother Isaaf Jamal Eddin at Munster Community Hospital Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Munster, Ind. Ulayyet of Valparaiso, Ind., said her sister, a Syrian living in Saudi Arabia who had a valid visa, was sent back after arriving from Riyadh at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Saturday and told she couldn't enter the U.S. to help care for their sick mother following President Donald Trump's executive order banning individuals from certain Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.
Paul Beaty
AP Photo
Comments