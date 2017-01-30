Trump’s draft cybersecurity policy has no role for FBI

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body Pause

2:43 Protests against immigration ban at J.F.K.

1:48 'I am not a monster': Lancaster couple get prison in abuse death of 5-year-old girl

3:19 How shootings and training impact officers involved in them

2:11 York County Courthouse opens amid Confederate flag controversy

1:55 The first class of Fort Mill School District Hall of Fame inductees honored

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:44 Fort Mill Cub Scouts use 'unique opportunity' to learn sportsmanship