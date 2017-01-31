Wal-Mart opts for free, faster shipping on necessities

1:49 Caregiver caught hitting elderly woman Pause

1:48 'I am not a monster': Lancaster couple get prison in abuse death of 5-year-old girl

1:53 York County voters ask Sen. Lindsey Graham to vote against DeVos, Sessions

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

3:19 How shootings and training impact officers involved in them

1:55 The first class of Fort Mill School District Hall of Fame inductees honored

1:48 Video highlights: Winthrop holds off Gardner-Webb with last-second block

0:14 Grateful Dead music played at funeral

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court