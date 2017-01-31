Photo of Muslim girl and smiling Jewish boy at airport protest ‘affecting people’

1:01 Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl Commercial - “Born The Hard Way” Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:48 'I am not a monster': Lancaster couple get prison in abuse death of 5-year-old girl

1:04 File video: Mom pleads to child neglect in Lancaster beating death of daughter, 5

4:04 Mulvaney: OMB director's responsibility to tell the truth

3:19 How shootings and training impact officers involved in them

1:55 The first class of Fort Mill School District Hall of Fame inductees honored

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:48 Video highlights: Winthrop holds off Gardner-Webb with last-second block