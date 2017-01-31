Judge: Federal firearms regulations trump Kansas gun law

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

3:19 How shootings and training impact officers involved in them

1:48 'I am not a monster': Lancaster couple get prison in abuse death of 5-year-old girl

1:04 File video: Mom pleads to child neglect in Lancaster beating death of daughter, 5

4:04 Mulvaney: OMB director's responsibility to tell the truth

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

2:11 York County Courthouse opens amid Confederate flag controversy