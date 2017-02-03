'The Dude': Living with cerebral palsy, this food critic hopes to make it his career

1:45 How to get more time to file your tax return Pause

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

1:52 'No specific credible threat' known ahead of inauguration

1:31 What to do if you are missing your W-2

2:16 How to pay your federal income taxes

1:32 Did chance at justice for former York mayor die with killer in prison?

1:44 Foxy neighbor causes a stir in Lake Wylie

2:23 Muslims in York County disagree, fearful of Trump restrictions

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally