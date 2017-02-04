US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide

2:23 Muslims in York County disagree, fearful of Trump restrictions Pause

1:44 Foxy neighbor causes a stir in Lake Wylie

1:32 Did chance at justice for former York mayor die with killer in prison?

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

0:37 Alexis Harder of Tega Cay wins Miss Traveler’s Rest

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:16 Video: award-winning high school football offensive linemen recognized Jan. 23

1:36 Infant ejected from crash found 30 feet away – unharmed

1:16 Carolina Panthers will stick with kicker Graham Gano