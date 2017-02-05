Watch Roger Goodell hand the Lombardi trophy to Robert Kraft while getting booed

New England Patriots fans have been waiting for this moment all season.
The fact that it came after the great Super Bowl ever made it even sweeter. After the New England Patriots rallied from a 25-point deficit and beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in Super Bowl LI, it was time for the trophy presentation.
That meant NFL commissioner Roger Goodell handing the Vince Lombardi trophy to owner Robert Kraft. Kraft had been furious about the four-game suspension handed to quarterback Tom Brady in the so-called “Deflategate” scandal, and he clearly relished the moment.
Roger Goodell getting booed. pic.twitter.com/qJQLz0OERX— ⓂarcusD2.0 (@_MarcusD2_) February 6, 2017
Man, that was a lot of boos.
