Boston brags, Atlanta ‘doubled over’ after Patriots comeback Super Bowl win

3:02 Alex Jenkins is the Food Dude Pause

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

1:31 84 Lumber: The Journey Begins

3:17 84 Lumber: Complete The Journey

2:55 Winthrop University professor makes a 'chilling' literary discovery

1:04 File video: Mom pleads to child neglect in Lancaster beating death of daughter, 5

0:41 Fort Mill High wrestler sets school record