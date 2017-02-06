This black hole is taking a decade to devour a star -- and it’s still chewing away

1:04 Mother of Northwestern student says son's expulsion for knife in truck is too severe Pause

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

0:45 Do pigs fly? Well, they walk across neighborhoods in Gulfport

1:31 84 Lumber: The Journey Begins

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

3:09 Woman who lost 150 pounds shows off new cookbook