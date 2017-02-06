Arguments set for Tuesday over Trump travel ban

1:23 Undocumented USC student worries about deportation before graduation Pause

1:31 84 Lumber: The Journey Begins

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

4:05 Massive black hole devours passing star

2:19 Video: How scientists detected gravity waves and proved Einstein correct

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

3:17 84 Lumber: Complete The Journey

1:04 Mother of Northwestern student says son's expulsion for knife in truck is too severe