Melania Trump reaches settlement in libel lawsuit against Maryland blogger

0:58 With one shot, Kansas game warden frees two deer Pause

0:17 Fort Mill mom to see son take on fishing dream

1:01 Pence casts deciding vote on nomination of DeVos for education secretary

0:41 Fort Mill High wrestler sets school record

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:04 Mother of Northwestern student says son's expulsion for knife in truck is too severe

2:11 File video: York County Courthouse opens amid Confederate flag controversy

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court