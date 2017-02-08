Hundreds of immigrants convicted and not deported committed more crimes — even murder

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product Pause

3:34 Boxer filibusters a bill rider she calls 'awful'

1:58 Potential Waterford spec building sale 'a shot in the arm' for Rock Hill

1:48 Paradise resident receives new veteran support from Habitat for Humanity

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

1:16 Legal Remedy expands, holds 'Beerthday' celebration in Rock Hill

3:49 Frank Martin reacts after four-overtime loss to Alabama

2:37 A Dog's Purpose