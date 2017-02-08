He had a criminal record. He was deported 7 times. And he kept coming back

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration Pause

1:52 'No specific credible threat' known ahead of inauguration

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

1:58 Potential Waterford spec building sale 'a shot in the arm' for Rock Hill

1:48 Paradise resident receives new veteran support from Habitat for Humanity

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:16 Legal Remedy expands, holds 'Beerthday' celebration in Rock Hill

1:05 File video: Chester County official explains how they found foster homes for 116 dogs rescued from puppy mill