Cops seized his weapon, so gun shop gave him a new Smith & Wesson .38 Special

1:24 Video: Rock Hill headed back to wrestling state championship after Upper State win vs. Fort Mill Pause

0:59 Tombstone set up for former major leaguer gunned down in Lancaster

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide

2:49 Aretha Franklin performs at the inauguration of President Obama

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

3:01 Why it's hard to keep the pounds off

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology