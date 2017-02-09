Trio of Under Armour-sponsored athletes bash CEO Kevin Plank for his praise of Trump

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners Pause

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide

0:16 250-pound gator visits front porch of SC home

0:45 Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator'

3:01 Why it's hard to keep the pounds off

1:54 Rock Hill couple talks about fighting to keep their adoptive daughter, 3

1:48 Paradise resident receives new veteran support from Habitat for Humanity

2:52 Father of Rock Hill NFL star pleads guilty for club shooting in 2015

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court