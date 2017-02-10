AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EST

PM Szydlo flown to Warsaw after car crash in southern Poland
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prime Minister Beata Szydlo suffered injuries in a car crash in southern Poland on Friday and was flown by helicopter to Warsaw for medical tests, even though doctors and her spokesman said that she was not badly hurt.
The accident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. in the southern town of Oswiecim, which is Szydlo's hometown. Szydlo, 53, was traveling in a convoy along the town's main road when another car drove into Szydlo's black Audi limousine, causing it to hit a tree.
The state broadcaster TVP published an image of her limousine, with the front of the car bashed in.
Sebastian Glen, a police spokesman, said the car that hit the prime minister's car was a small Fiat driven by a 21-year-old man who was sober. Two security officers, one of whom was the car's driver, were also taken to a hospital with injuries.
Government spokesman Rafal Bochenek said Szydlo was in "good condition" but was being transported 350 kilometers (215 miles) by helicopter to a government hospital in Warsaw for further monitoring and tests.
White House seeks to regroup after stinging legal defeat
WASHINGTON (AP) — Seeking to regroup after a stinging legal defeat, President Donald Trump said Friday he is considering signing a "brand new order" after his refugee and immigration travel ban was halted in court.
Trump, speaking to reporters on Air Force One as he flew to Florida for the weekend, said he expected his administration to win the legal battle over his original directive. But he said the White House was also weighing other alternatives, including making changes to the order, which suspended the nation's refugee program and barred all entries from seven Muslim-majority countries.
The president said a new executive order would likely change "very little" from the first.
Trump's comments came a day after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a restraining order on the original travel ban. A White House official suggested the administration was not planning to immediately ask the Supreme Court to overturn that order and would instead argue for its constitutionality in the lower courts, though the official cautioned that the next steps were not finalized and could change.
The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and insisted on anonymity.
After a win, travel ban opponents seek another court victory
WASHINGTON (AP) — Opponents of President Donald Trump's travel ban sought Friday to rack up another legal victory against the measure, believing they have the administration on the defensive after a federal appeals court refused to reinstate the order.
As government attorneys debated their next move, they faced unsympathetic judges on both coasts.
The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided Thursday with the states of Washington and Minnesota in refusing to reinstate the ban, opening the possibility that the case could advance to the U.S. Supreme Court. On Friday, a federal judge in Virginia also seemed inclined to rule against the administration in a different challenge.
For his part, Trump said Friday that he is considering signing a "brand new order" while the ban is held up in court.
Speaking to reporters on Air Force One as he flew to Florida for the weekend, the president said he expected his administration to win the legal battle over his original directive. But he said the White House was also weighing other alternatives, including making changes to the order, which suspended the nation's refugee program and barred all entries from seven Muslim-majority countries.
Trump hugs ally Japan after easing US-China tensions
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump, fresh off patching up ties with China, reassured Japan's leader Friday that the U.S. will defend its close ally. Together, the pronouncements illustrated a shift toward a more mainstream Trump stance on U.S. policy toward Asia.
Welcoming Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the White House with a hug, Trump said he wants to bring the post-World War II alliance with Japan "even closer." While such calls are ritual after these types of meetings, from Trump they're sure to calm anxieties that he has stoked by demanding that America's partners pay more for their own defense.
Abe, a nationalist adept at forging relationships with self-styled strongmen overseas, was the only world leader to meet the Republican before his inauguration. He is now the second to do so since Trump took office. Flattering the billionaire businessman, Abe said he would welcome the United States becoming "even greater."
He also invited Trump to visit Japan this year. Trump accepted, according to a joint statement.
Other leaders of America's closest neighbors and allies, such as Mexico, Britain and Australia, have been singed by their encounters or conversations with Trump.
Trump backs aide who promoted his daughter's fashion on TV
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kellyanne Conway, the high-profile White House counselor, has come under fire from Democratic and Republican lawmakers, fact checkers and the media. But she's so far maintained the support of her boss, President Donald Trump.
Trump backed Conway both publicly and privately Thursday after House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, criticized her for promoting Ivanka Trump's fashion line during a television appearance and urged the Office of Government Ethics to review the matter. White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Conway had been "counseled" on her comments, but he would not expand on what that entailed.
The president appeared to take issue with his own press secretary's depiction, telling staff that he believed it was unfair to Conway and made it sound like she was in trouble, according to a person with direct knowledge of his comments. A White House spokeswoman said that while Trump didn't see Conway's television comments urging people to buy Ivanka Trump's products, he believed she was "merely sticking up" for his daughter after Nordstrom dropped her brand.
The flare-up came in the midst of a rough stretch for Conway, who is among Trump's most visible advisers.
Her reference to a nonexistent "Bowling Green massacre" made her a punchline for comics and internet pranksters. She said it was a slip of the tongue as she was describing the 2011 arrest of two Iraqi nationals in a failed plot to send weapons overseas to al-Qaida. It was later discovered that she had made that misstatement before.
Protest marks public school visit by new education secretary
WASHINGTON (AP) — Angry activists shouted "stand up, fight back" and one protester was arrested, as Betsy Devos made her first visit to a public school Friday as education secretary.
Several dozen protesters, some with small children, gathered at Jefferson Middle School, a predominantly African-American school in the nation's capital. At one point, when DeVos tried to enter the school, two protesters blocked her path, forcing her to return to her car. D.C. police said one man was detained for assaulting a police officer.
DeVos eventually made it inside the school, in a visit that was designed to help her mend fences with teachers and parents across the country following a contentious confirmation battle.
DeVos praised the school for its hard work and innovative approaches to teaching and vowed to strengthen public education. But she also had some tough words for the protesters.
"I respect peaceful protest, and I will not be deterred in executing the vital mission of the Department of Education," DeVos said in a statement. "No school door in America will be blocked from those seeking to help our nation's school children."
Trump's comments likely to cause heartburn for US lawyers
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump lobs verbal bombshells on Twitter and fiercely criticizes federal judges overseeing his court cases. He openly discusses pending legal matters on which lawyers usually advise their clients to stay mum.
That freewheeling style, uncharacteristic for an American president, is sure to complicate efforts of Justice Department attorneys tasked with defending his executive actions in court. Federal lawyers, invariably inclined to speak through technical legal pleadings instead of on social media, are likely to be asked time and again to account for public statements from the president, including comments that seem to contradict or harm their arguments.
"This is what's so surprising about Trump's statements and his use of Twitter: He says all kinds of things that undermine the claims that the government is making in litigation," said Eric Posner, a University of Chicago law professor. People challenging the government will bring tweets and other statements to the attention of the courts, Posner said, "and courts will pay attention to them."
That showed up prominently in the legal fight over Trump's ban on refugees and immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations, which federal courts have put on hold.
Even as Justice Department attorneys worked to convince courts that the policy was not motivated by religious prejudice, Trump himself was quoted in a news interview as saying he wanted to prioritize refugee admissions for Christians. "We are going to help them," Trump told the Christian Broadcasting Network. "They've been horribly treated."
17 killed in stampede at Angolan football stadium
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A crowd stampeded at a football stadium in Angola on Friday, leaving at least 17 people dead and dozens injured.
The accident happened in the northwestern town of Uige when hundreds of people rushed at one of the stadium gates, causing some to fall and be trampled underfoot, according to Angolan and Portuguese media.
Some of the dead were children who suffocated in the stampede, the Portuguese news agency Lusa said. Lusa and Angop, Angola's state-run news agency, reported a death toll of 17.
Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos expressed condolences to the families of the victims, and instructed officials to assist the injured and open an investigation, Angop reported.
Spectators had gone to the stadium to watch the inaugural game between home team Santa Rita de Cassia and Recreativo de Libolo in the national Girabola competition.
In shift, Trump tells Xi he will honor 'one China' policy
BEIJING (AP) — President Donald Trump reaffirmed Washington's long-standing "one China" policy in a call with Beijing's leader, a move that could ease anger in China over his earlier suggestions that he might use Taiwan as leverage in negotiations over trade, security and other sensitive issues.
More than two months after deviating from decades of American diplomacy regarding Taiwan by accepting a phone call from the self-governing island's president, Trump appeared to be trying to reassure Beijing he would not seek to upend relations between the world's two largest economies.
"This is an important step," said Bonnie Glaser, senior adviser on Asia at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, D.C. "This will now pave the way for the engagement of the U.S. and Chinese governments on a wide range of issues."
The policy in place since 1979 requires Washington to maintain only unofficial ties with Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory. China views any hint of official U.S. recognition of the island as anathema to China's revival as a great Asian power.
The long-awaited call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trump came Thursday evening, Washington time.
Iranians trample on US flag, mark 1979 Islamic Revolution
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranians on Friday marked the anniversary of the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution with nationwide celebrations and mass rallies that saw people step on large U.S. flags laid out on the streets while President Hassan Rouhani called the new American administration "a problem."
This year, the anniversary came against the backdrop of remarks by President Donald Trump, who has already engaged in a war of words with Iran's leadership and put Tehran "on notice" over its recent ballistic missile test.
At the Tehran rallies Friday, demonstrators chanted traditional slogans against the United States and Israel, and later, hundreds of thousands marched toward the city's central Azadi Square, where Rouhani addressed the crowds, telling them that Iran will strongly answer any threat from its enemies.
"All of them should know that they must talk to the Iranian nation with respect and dignity," Rouhani declared. "Our nation will strongly answer to any threat. (Iranians) will resist before enemies until the end."
Rouhani called Iran the home of "lions" but said the country does not seek hostility. "We are not after tensions in the region and the world. We are united in the face of bullying and any threat."
