Sick kids needed stuffed friends, so these kids donated their piggy banks to help

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide Pause

1:04 The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal visiting homes of each of her 1,003 students

1:13 5 tips for smooth summer travel

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:54 Rock Hill couple talks about fighting to keep their adoptive daughter, 3

2:52 Father of Rock Hill NFL star pleads guilty for club shooting in 2015

1:48 Paradise resident receives new veteran support from Habitat for Humanity