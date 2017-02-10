If Trump were smart, he’d skip a Supreme Court appeal right now

2:52 Father of Rock Hill NFL star pleads guilty for club shooting in 2015 Pause

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal visiting homes of each of her 1,003 students

1:04 The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds

3:30 Video captures moments after police cruiser crash on Coral Way

1:21 From piggy banks to teddy bears for sick children

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:48 Paradise resident receives new veteran support from Habitat for Humanity