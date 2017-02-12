AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

3:05 How DSS failed Robert Guinyard, Jr. Pause

1:07 Hunter Lawrence of Fort Mill talks about owning a business at age 15

2:52 Father of Rock Hill NFL star pleads guilty for club shooting in 2015

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

3:36 A timeline of the Charlotte police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

3:32 Osiris-Rex: Chasing Asteroid Bennu

0:45 1 year after Charleston killings, Mother Emanuel AME Church holds a bible study