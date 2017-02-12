'The life in your years' - lovely quote, but no one can prove it's from Lincoln

1:51 Video: Winthrop men's basketball managers do the program's dirty work Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:43 Donald Trump's greatest South Carolina hits in 90 seconds

2:48 VIDEO: Why South Carolina voted for Donald Trump

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

2:05 Take a tour of new spaces, improvements at Rock Hill schools

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

3:48 Will Muschamp's final thoughts ahead of Birmingham Bowl

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse