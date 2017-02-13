Bergdahl hearing expected to focus on criticism from Trump

1:40 WWII dog tag lost in 1942 returned to Rock Hill family Pause

2:05 Take a tour of new spaces, improvements at Rock Hill schools

1:51 Video: Winthrop men's basketball managers do the program's dirty work

1:07 Hunter Lawrence of Fort Mill talks about owning a business at age 15

3:48 Will Muschamp's final thoughts ahead of Birmingham Bowl

2:20 Gamecocks talk UConn

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

3:36 A timeline of the Charlotte police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott